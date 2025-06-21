SAN FRANCISCO – The Giants acknowledged Saturday that Major League Baseball is investigating claims of abuse by the wife of right-handed pitcher Sean Hjelle recently on social media.

Hjelle was unavailable to comment on the post, but the Giants released a statement indicating the alleged abuse is being looked into.

“We are aware of these serious allegations,” the Giants said in the statement. “We have been in contact with MLB. These type of allegations fall under their jurisdiction and we won’t be commenting further.”

Caroline Hjelle’s post on TikTok on Friday included an on-screen caption that read: “When my MLB husband abandons us on Mothers Day a week after this once I finally found out about his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse so I've been raising two boys alone."

Manager Bob Melvin was asked about Hjelle’s situation before Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Oracle Park.

“Obviously, we’re aware of it,” Melvin said. “He told me about it last night. We talked to MLB. At this point, it’s in their jurisdiction right now so I really can’t comment on it further.”

The Giants selected the 28-year-old Hjelle in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft, and he has appeared in 87 games over four big-league seasons.