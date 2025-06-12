Giants reunite with Alexander, sign reliever to minor-league contract

The Giants reunited with a familiar face.

San Francisco signed veteran left-handed relief pitcher Scott Alexander to a minor-league contract on Tuesday, according to the team's official transaction page.

Alexander, who pitched for the Colorado Rockies this season, posting a 6.06 ERA with six strikeouts and seven walks in 16 1/3 innings before his release on May 27, previously was with San Francisco for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

In 72 career appearances with the Giants (12 starts), Alexander posted a 3.70 ERA with 41 strikeouts and 12 walks in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

The Giants' bullpen has been excellent this season, but currently only has one left-handed reliever in Erik Miller. Alexander should provide proven left-handed relief depth should San Francisco need it at some point.

