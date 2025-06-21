The Boston Red Sox did a Baltimore Orioles veteran a favor by trading slugger Rafael Devers to the Giants.

On Tuesday's episode of “Foul Territory,” Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn expressed his appreciation to Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow for the blockbuster trade, one which could vault him into a starring role at the 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta next month.

“I just want to shoutout Craig Breslow real quick,” O’Hearn humorously shared on Tuesday. “Appreciate you, man, [for] getting me in the standings. What a wild deal. That was crazy, huh?”

Before Devers got traded to the Giants on Sunday, the three-time MLB All-Star was clearly the frontrunner to serve as the American League's starting designated hitter in Atlanta, having received significant support from the fans.

Devers racked up 796,382 votes from fans during his time with the Boston Red Sox, per the first All-Star return.

Now, the 28-year-old slugger is the Giants player with the most votes, but becomes a distant second to Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani in the designated hitter category.

That was twice as many as O’Hearn’s 353,029 votes, which, with Devers now in the National League, makes the 31-year-old the highest vote-getter at the position in the AL.

O’Hearn humorous gratitude towards Breslow is entirely understandable. The Red Sox, single handedly, put him that much closer to a big trip to Atlanta in July.

