Robinson's advice to athletes dealing with mental illness

Drew Robinson is doing his part in trying to lift the stigma surrounding an athlete's mental health.

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramírez, Robinson explained how just talking about what could be on an athlete's mind could pay dividends in improving that athlete's mental well-being.

"Start doing something and not attach so much expectation to it or meaning to it," Robinson said to Ramírez. "I think something that I look back on and try to put into words for myself is that I was thinking that something small in the earlier parts of the day would have no attachment to baseball performance.

"So I think starting the process, not attaching so much meaning or fixing mentality to it that you're not gonna get fixed overnight or you're not going to have the problems go away by doing X, Y, Z initially, but just starting the process and being consistent to it."

Robinson noted initially, he was hesitant to seek help because of the stigma that would be placed on him such as being called the "emotional guy" or the "depression guy" for getting in touch with his emotions and feelings.

However, once he started speaking out about his mental health issues, Robinson found that fans were more accepting of what he was going through than he had anticipated.

"But the exact opposite has happened since I've kind of been public about my challenges at times," he continued. "Because the reality is that we're all feeling very similar things just from completely different external circumstances."

Mental illness has become more of a talking point and rightly so.

In 2022, 19.86 percent of American adults experienced some sort of mental illness in 2022, per Mental Health America. That is almost 50 million people dealing with a mental illness at any given time.

Anxiety disorders are among the most commonly diagnosed mental illnesses in America, with an estimated 42.5 million Americans dealing with such disorders as panic attacks, obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

For professional athletes, however, that number is unknown because elite performers often hide their mental health struggles in fear of being scrutinized and stigmatized for something that should be normalized.

And Robinson could have been another statistic had things not gone as they did.

In 2020, the former Giant survived a suicide attempt, which resulted in the loss of his right eye as well as his sense of smell and taste.

After his experience, he has become more vocal about his mental health, hoping to persuade other athletes to speak up about their own mental health issues.

"So starting the process and knowing that doing that work is just another tool in your toolkit along with being the type of person you already are," Robinson said. "But just adding another tool to your toolkit of being able to become a little bit more emotionally intelligent, articulate all these things that create some kind of clarity, which again, I think creates a much higher level of peace of mind and exceptions for yourself to allow your better side or your best version of yourself to show up a little bit more often."

Robinson isn't the only Bay Area athlete that's speaking up about mental health: Former Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson both outlined how important it was to recognize mental illness and how to stabilize one's emotions.

Mental health should be treated similarly to physical health as both are important to helping athletes perform at their very best.

And Robinson knows that firsthand, hence his efforts to normalize those discussions.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast