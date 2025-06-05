What we learned as Ray tosses another gem in Giants' win vs. Padres

SAN FRANCISCO -- At long last, there are signs of life.

After snapping a streak of 16 games scoring four runs or fewer in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the San Diego Padres (35-26), the Giants' offense, albeit still rather quiet, continued to be opportunistic at the plate.

Veteran lefty Robbie Ray (W, 7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, BB, 9Ks) toed the rubber for San Francisco against Padres righty Dylan Cease (L, 5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 Ks) and continued to pitch like someone who should be a shoo-in for his second career All-Star appearance next month.

Here are three takeaways from the Giants' 3-2 win that improved their record to 35-28:

Build The Statues

The Giants had their first major roster shake-up of the season Wednesday, designating longtime first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. for assignment in a series of roster moves that included signing veteran Dominic Smith to a contract and promoting outfielder Daniel Johnson from Triple-A Sacramento.

Johnson had a stellar debut on Wednesday, collecting two hits in his first game in Orange and Black while making an impressive run-saving catch in the right-center-field gap that preserved a 6-5 lead in the ninth inning.

No triples allowed by Daniel Johnson 🚫 pic.twitter.com/w0dPDBVyb3 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 5, 2025

On Thursday, it was Smith's turn.

San Francisco trailed 2-1 with two outs in the bottom of the third when Smith came to the plate with runners on second and third and drove in both runs to give the Giants a 3-2 lead with his second of three hits on the day.

Dominic Smith officially is a #ForeverGiant 🙌 pic.twitter.com/l55GbDgaJ9 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 5, 2025

Neither Smith nor Johnson are household names, but they're providing an immediate spark that the Giants desperately needed.

New Month, Same Guy

A healthy Ray has been everything the Giants hoped for and more this season, and has anchored the top of the rotation alongside staff ace Logan Webb.

The National League's Pitcher of the Month for May, fresh off a loss where he surrendered just one run in seven innings on May 31, picked up right where he left off in his first June start.

Ray cruised through the first two innings before surrendering a two-run home run to Padres third baseman Manny Machado in the top of the third that gave San Diego an early 2-0 lead. That homer was the first Ray has surrendered since April 21.

Unlike his last outing, the Giants' offense was gracious enough to score runs for him, and the one mistake didn't prove to be costly.

Ray, as usual, was phenomenal.

Down But Never Out

In the last 24 hours, of course.

After erasing a five-run deficit in Wednesday's win, the Giants tied the Houston Astros for the most multi-run comeback wins this season with 13.

After Ray surrendered the two-run homer to Manny Machado in the top of the third inning, San Francisco found itself in familiar territory.

However, for the second time in as many games, the Giants' bats came alive at the right time to secure an MLB-most 14th multi-run comeback win.

First, a sacrifice fly off the bat of Willy Adames with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the third that cut San Diego's lead to 2-1 before Smith knocked in a pair to give the Giants a 3-2 lead they would not relinquish.

