Giants' Ray named NL Pitcher of the Month for stellar May stretch

While the Giants' offense has struggled immensely as of late, the pitching has been phenomenal.

Many of San Francisco's arms have pitched well this season, but one in particular was recognized for his strong performance in the month of May.

Giants left-handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray and Kansas City Royals lefty Kris Bubic were awarded National League and American League Pitcher of the Month honors, respectively.

Robbie Ray: 39 IP, 45 K, 1.38 ERA, 0.87 WHIP

Kris Bubic: 32.1 IP, 33 K, 0.56 ERA, 0.87 WHIP



Your NL and AL Pitchers of the Month for May! pic.twitter.com/tHl5lgd05X — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2025

Ray's 1.38 ERA across six May starts solidified the veteran lefty as a co-ace alongside Logan Webb atop the Giants' 2025 rotation.

Overall, the 33-year-old is 7-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 78 strikeouts to 30 walks in 70 1/3 innings pitched this season.

