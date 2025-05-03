Ray continues to flourish in win vs. Rockies as Giants snap skid

On a three-game skid after a home loss to the MLB-worst Colorado Rockies on Thursday, the Giants needed an answer on Friday night.

They found it.

Insert veteran left-hander Robbie Ray, who tossed seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts in San Francisco's much-needed 4-0 win over Colorado at Oracle Park.

For Ray, who remains undefeated in 2025, it marked the first time he completed seven innings in back-to-back outings since June 12 and June 17, 2022.

Naturally, any pitcher, especially one that has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his last six starts, would feel confident after seeing constant improvements in his game. That’s certainly the case for the 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner, who has found his groove on the mound.

“I think it’s just comfortability with my mechanics,” Ray told reporters after the win. “My delivery, these last two games, has felt really well.

“I feel like the ball is coming out well. I’m kind of hitting all of my cues in my delivery when I need to, and it just makes my stuff better. Earlier in the year, I was kind of fighting it a little bit. A couple of bad-weather games. That was a little tough, but, right now, I feel really good.”

Along with limiting walks, Ray improved to 4-0 with a 3.05 ERA on the season. Manager Bob Melvin, for one, is satisfied with the 33-year-old's recent production.

“It’s something everyone knows now,” Melvin told reporters. “Even in the games that he hasn’t gone deep in the game, we end up supporting him afterwards too [by] getting good outings out of the bullpen.

“He’s getting close to almost a 2.00 ERA. [He’s] just over 3.00 right now. We feel good when he takes the mound.”

Offensively, the Giants piled on three runs in the second inning, with LaMonte Wade Jr., who entered the game with a .123 batting average, earning an RBI double.

When Matt Chapman went to the plate in the third, he took Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela deep to left for his sixth homer of the season.

With Ray’s inertia behind them, San Francisco (20-13) will now look to take the series lead over Colorado on Saturday.

Given the circumstances heading into Friday night, it's the exact answer the Giants needed.

