Reyes Moronta, former Giants relief pitcher, dies in ATV accident

Former Giants relief pitcher Reyes Moronta passed away Sunday at the age of 31.

The former major league pitcher was killed while driving home on his ATV Sunday night in the Dominican Republic, MLB insiders Mike Rodriguez and Héctor Gómez first reported before the news was confirmed by Moronta's former and most recent team, the Mexican League's Bravos de León.

The Giants released a statement Monday morning on Moronta's passing:

"The #SFGiants are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former Giants pitcher Reyes Moronta," the statement reads. "Moronta appeared in 136 games with the Giants between 2017 and 2021. His warm spirit will be missed by all, and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time."

Moronta played for the Giants from 2017-2021, where he posted an 8-9 record with a combined 2.65 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched before going on to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels from 2022-2023.