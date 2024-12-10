Trending
Thairo Estrada

Report: Former Giants infielder Estrada agrees to Rockies deal

By Taylor Wirth

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

A familiar face will remain in the NL West this season.

Second baseman Thairo Estrada, who became a free agent this winter after the Giants placed him on waivers and outrighted him to Triple-A Sacramento toward the end of the 2024 MLB season, has agreed to a one-year major-league contract with the Colorado Rockies, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Tuesday, citing a source.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

San Francisco acquired Estrada for cash considerations in a trade with the New York Yankees in April 2021 before the toolsy infielder established himself as the Giants' everyday second baseman/part-time shortstop for the next four seasons.

Estrada was one of San Francisco's most consistent hitters for his first three years in Orange and Black before struggling mightily in 2024, batting just .217/.247/.343 with nine home runs and 47 RBI in 381 plate appearances before he was placed on waivers on Aug. 28.

Now, he returns to the NL West, where he will face off against his former team 13 times during the upcoming 2025 season.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

San Francisco Giants

Find the latest San Francisco Giants news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Jung Hoo Lee 3 hours ago

Giants notes: Lee on track for spring, Hicks will remain in rotation

Buster Posey 18 hours ago

Peavy believes Posey off to good start with reported Adames addition

This article tagged under:

Thairo Estrada
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us