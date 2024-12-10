Report: Former Giants infielder Estrada agrees to Rockies deal

A familiar face will remain in the NL West this season.

Second baseman Thairo Estrada, who became a free agent this winter after the Giants placed him on waivers and outrighted him to Triple-A Sacramento toward the end of the 2024 MLB season, has agreed to a one-year major-league contract with the Colorado Rockies, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Tuesday, citing a source.

Thairo Estrada has agreed to a one-year Major League deal with the Rockies, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 10, 2024

San Francisco acquired Estrada for cash considerations in a trade with the New York Yankees in April 2021 before the toolsy infielder established himself as the Giants' everyday second baseman/part-time shortstop for the next four seasons.

Estrada was one of San Francisco's most consistent hitters for his first three years in Orange and Black before struggling mightily in 2024, batting just .217/.247/.343 with nine home runs and 47 RBI in 381 plate appearances before he was placed on waivers on Aug. 28.

Now, he returns to the NL West, where he will face off against his former team 13 times during the upcoming 2025 season.

