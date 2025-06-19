It's no secret that Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox tenure did not end on a positive note.

The superstar slugger reportedly was not thrilled with his former team asking him to transition from third base to designated hitter in the offseason after the team signed free agent Alex Bregman, and eventually to first base earlier this season after an injury to Triston Casas, before he was traded to the Giants in a stunning blockbuster deal on Sunday.

While many have criticized both Devers' and the Red Sox' handling of the situation, ESPN's Buster Olney shared on the latest episode of the "Baseball Tonight" podcast that individuals with other MLB teams he spoke to placed far more of the blame on Devers.

"Within the sport, people with other teams are appalled at how he handled that," Olney told Tim Kurkjian. "I had one person say to me, 'Look the team's handling of this on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being bad, was a six.' This person said, 'Devers? It was a 10 out of 10 [for] how badly he handled this.'"

Even Red Sox icons, such as David Ortiz, have criticized Devers for how the young slugger carried himself as Boston's face of the franchise.

It's a small sample size, but in two games with the Giants, Devers has been willing to do whatever his new team needs of him, including playing first base.

It remains to be seen when, or if, Devers will take over as the team's everyday first baseman, but if he does, it's fair to assume the Giants hope the transition will be drama-free.

