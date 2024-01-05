Report: Giants acquire veteran lefty Ray in trade with Mariners

Mar 31, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inningat T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have made their first big trade of the 2023 MLB offseason.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Friday, citing sources, that San Francisco has acquired veteran left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Mitch Haniger and starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani.

BREAKING: The San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a trade that will send former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to the Giants for outfielder Mitch Haniger and right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 5, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 32-year-old Ray missed most of the 2023 season with a forearm injury, but posted a 12-12 record with a 3.71 ERA with 212 strikeouts in 189 innings pitched for the Mariners in 2022.

This story will be updated ...