Report: Giants acquire veteran lefty Ray in trade with Mariners

The Giants have made their first big trade of the 2023 MLB offseason.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Friday, citing sources, that San Francisco has acquired veteran left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Mitch Haniger and starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
The 32-year-old Ray missed most of the 2023 season with a forearm injury, but posted a 12-12 record with a 3.71 ERA with 212 strikeouts in 189 innings pitched for the Mariners in 2022.
This story will be updated ...