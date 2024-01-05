Trending
Report: Giants acquire veteran lefty Ray in trade with Mariners

By Taylor Wirth

USATSI

Mar 31, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inningat T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have made their first big trade of the 2023 MLB offseason.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Friday, citing sources, that San Francisco has acquired veteran left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Mitch Haniger and starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani.

The 32-year-old Ray missed most of the 2023 season with a forearm injury, but posted a 12-12 record with a 3.71 ERA with 212 strikeouts in 189 innings pitched for the Mariners in 2022.

This story will be updated ...

