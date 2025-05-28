Report: Villar signs Mets contract after Giants departure

A former Giants slugger is on the move.

After San Francisco designated infielder David Villar for assignment on May 19, the 28-year-old cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent, where he signed a minor-league contract with the New York Mets, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reported Tuesday, citing a source.

The Mets have signed infielder David Villar to a minor league deal, per source. Recently DFA'd by the Giants, has an .859 career OPS in the minors. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 28, 2025

Villar spent seven seasons in the Giants' minor-league system and won Pacific Coast League MVP in 2022 with the Sacramento River Cats.

In four seasons with San Francisco at the major-league level, Villar batted .200/.292/.391 with 15 home runs and 41 RBI in 383 plate appearances.

