Giants acquire All-Star slugger Rafael Devers in blockbuster trade with Red Sox

The Giants made an Earth-shattering trade on Sunday afternoon.

San Francisco acquired All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for pitchers Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison and prospects James Tibbs III and Jose Bello, the teams announced.

Fansided's Robert Murray first reported news of the deal, with details later confirmed by NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic.

Harrison, who was slated to start for the Giants on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, was informed of the deal while warming up in the bullpen at Dodger Stadium.

Per source, Kyle Harrison has been told he has been traded to the Red Sox. @ByRobertMurray first reported it's Harrison, Hicks and others for Rafael Devers. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 15, 2025

Devers hit .272 with 15 home runs and 58 RBI in 73 games for the Red Sox during the 2025 MLB season.

The 28-year-old slugger is in the second season of a 10-year, $313.5 million contract that likely secures his place as a foundational Giants piece for years to come.

Harrison departs after spending parts of three seasons in San Francisco after the Giants selected the local southpaw from De La Salle High School in Concord No. 85 overall in the 2020 MLB Draft.

San Francisco selected Tibbs No. 13 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, and the 22-year-old outfielder recorded a .246 batting average with 12 home runs and 32 RBI for the Giants' High-A affiliate Eugene Emeralds during the 2025 season.

Bello made eight appearances this season for the Giants' Arizona Complex League team, logging a 2.00 ERA with 28 strikeouts and a 0.72 WHIP in 18 innings of work.

