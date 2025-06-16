Watch Red Sox fans' incredulous reaction to Devers-to-Giants trade

The Giants’ trade with the Boston Red Sox for three-time MLB All-Star Rafael Devers left the baseball world stunned ever since news broke minutes before San Francisco’s series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Considering how unexpected the move for the 28-year-old was – especially its unusual timing – many fans even initially doubted the deal was real, much like NBA fans did when news broke of the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers swapping Luka Dončić and Anthony Davis in early February.

A TikTok posted by user @eileenflynn11 captured the immediate reactions of what appeared to be a crowd of Red Sox fans who truly didn’t believe Boston was sending Devers to San Francisco, especially after he helped his old club sweep the New York Yankees.

Most people laughed and mocked the original poster for throwing out what appeared to be an outlandish, April Fools-esque joke. But they soon realized she wasn’t kidding and that Devers was bound for the Bay.

Indeed, it was a “tough day for Boston Dads,” as the post’s caption read.

Another TikTok, posted by user @patsatonafatcat, captured what probably was an even worse moment – a Red Sox fan being gifted a shirt with Devers' last name and number on it minutes after the trade broke the internet.

Keep the tags on that one.

While Boston fans were heartbroken and clearly in disbelief, San Francisco fans couldn’t be more excited.

The Giants are getting one of the best bats in baseball, and if things go well over the eight years remaining on the 10-year contract Devers signed with the Red Sox in 2023, there’s a real chance the left-handed slugger could be remembered as a West Coast superstar despite being part of Boston’s organization since he was a 16-year-old prospect.

