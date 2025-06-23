MLB Network’s Brian Kenny believes the Boston Red Sox made the right decision by trading star left-handed slugger Rafael Devers to the Giants. In Monday’s edition of “MLB Now,” Kenny explained why Boston’s deal with San Francisco was more than appropriate given the circumstances.

“And yet, and yet, facing the reality of the situation that they faced here in June, the Red Sox absolutely did the right thing in trading Rafael Devers,” Kenny said. “They moved boldly and decisively and set the correct tone for their organization.

“The Red Sox have become a club known for a certain level of drama; this eliminates drama and dysfunction and gives them a good deal of positional and financial flexibility. Fans might be upset, but trading Devers, at the point they all find themselves finally, was absolutely the right move.”

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

The Giants took the weekend series from the Red Sox with the help of newly acquired slugger Rafael Devers 👀



BK digs in. pic.twitter.com/8Ofp1Ql1pV — MLB Now (@MLBNow) June 23, 2025

Kenny admitted that the Red Sox didn’t have to let the Devers situation end how it did, considering Boston’s history as one of baseball’s most storied, wealthy franchises with cutting-edge sabermetrics, and the fact that the lefty signed a massive 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension in 2023 to be a Red Sox lifer.

However, things obviously changed, and Kenny is confident that the Red Sox did all they could with the given scenario. Kenny also mentioned that Devers was right to be uncomfortable with his role in Boston, especially since he seemingly was excluded from key conversations despite being a nine-year Red Sox veteran and the team’s highest-paid player.

“It is Rafael Devers’ responsibility, as the club’s highest-paid player, to do what his employer wants him to do and set an example – he didn’t do that,” Kenny prefaced. “But it is also conversely the Red Sox’s responsibility to get their highest-paid player into their inner circle and not just treat him like another employee.

“‘Oh, he thinks he’s special.’ He is special. He’s their highest-paid guy. The Red Sox did not keep him in their inner circle, as they made moves that moved him off a position that he played for eight years, for them. That’s not a small move, that’s a big move. And Devers was understandably upset.”

Devers spent his first eight MLB seasons playing third base for the Red Sox before moving to designated hitter after Boston signed Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract this past offseason. Devers, who didn’t love his first adjustment, later turned down playing first base after Triston Casas suffered a season-ending ruptured left patellar tendon, which didn’t help any relationship-building between Devers and the Red Sox organization.

Kenny feels Devers isn’t worth his contract, and that’s before mentioning that he maybe could’ve handled himself better during the 2025 MLB season. But Kenny also knows that baseball is a business, and that both Boston and Devers simply had to go their separate ways.

“The Red Sox could not allow that attitude to pester through a young clubhouse that is only starting to develop; they needed to clear that out,” Kenny said. “Also, the massive contract extension that they gave Devers was an overpay. … Devers makes [Bryce] Harper and [Manny] Machado money, but he’s not a top-five hitter, not a top-20 player. He’s not a top-10 player, he’s a top-30 player.”

“The Red Sox traded Mookie Betts in 2020, they let [Xander] Bogaerts walk after not making the 2022 postseason – they felt pressure to not let Devers also leave town. But, he’s one of the worst fielding third basemen in the league, so you’re left with what? A 28-year-old DH making over $30 million a year in Year 2 of a 10-year deal – that’s a big problem.”

Devers, 28, and his massive contract didn’t fit the rebuilding Red Sox’s timeline.

Plus, Kenny cited that San Francisco is in an opposite organizational position than Boston, which allowed the Giants, led by franchise icon and gutsy first-year president of baseball operations Buster Posey, to pull the trigger on the unexpected blockbuster deal with the Red Sox. After all, the Giants are competing for titles with the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the stacked NL West.

Time will tell if either the Giants or Red Sox “won” the trade. But for now, it’s clear that San Francisco acquired Devers to compete for a World Series title, while Boston moved on from him to start a new, cheaper chapter centered around prospects.

“An overused word in modern baseball is ‘culture,’ but it’s a real thing,” Kenny said. “Think of where the Red Sox are right now in real time. The future is arriving … they play hard … It’s a young club, but one that could go in a number of different directions.”

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast