Giants' trade for Devers sends MLB world into shock on social media

It's safe to say no one saw that coming.
That was the general consensus on X after the Giants reportedly made a blockbuster trade to acquire three-time MLB All-Star Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. The slugger comes to San Francisco in exchange for Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, James Tibbs and Jose Bello, FanSided's Robert Murray reported, citing sources familiar with the deal.
Understandably, MLB fans everywhere were stunned. Giants fans celebrated, Red Sox fans wept and baseball fans in general couldn't contain their shock, likening the deal to the NBA's Luka Dončić-Anthony Davis trade that shook the sports world in February.
Let's take a look at some of the best reactions.
That last post is us right now.