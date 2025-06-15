Giants' trade for Devers sends MLB world into shock on social media

It's safe to say no one saw that coming.

That was the general consensus on X after the Giants reportedly made a blockbuster trade to acquire three-time MLB All-Star Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. The slugger comes to San Francisco in exchange for Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, James Tibbs and Jose Bello, FanSided's Robert Murray reported, citing sources familiar with the deal.

Full trade: The San Francisco Giants are acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox for Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, James Tibbs and Jose Bello, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) June 15, 2025

Understandably, MLB fans everywhere were stunned. Giants fans celebrated, Red Sox fans wept and baseball fans in general couldn't contain their shock, likening the deal to the NBA's Luka Dončić-Anthony Davis trade that shook the sports world in February.

Let's take a look at some of the best reactions.

What a MASSIVE trade in Buster Posey's first season at the helm. Love the move. Love the aggressiveness. This sends a message to MLB: the #SFGiants play for rings. https://t.co/s9UCRrDf4B — Frank-Paul Santangelo Jr. (@fp_jr) June 15, 2025

I didn’t think this type of trade was in the #SFGiants DNA. Legitimately stunned. — Steven Rissotto (@StevenRissotto) June 15, 2025

Buster Posey is the prince who was promised. — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) June 15, 2025

I LOVE YOU BUSTER pic.twitter.com/FCzaLlm0f2 — trev (@BayAreaTrev) June 15, 2025

I HAD DEVERS IN FANTASY FOREVER I LOVE HIM SO MUCH THIS IS THE GREATEST DAY I CAN’T STOP USING CAPITALS — Anthony Garcia (@SportsAnthony) June 15, 2025

No Wisenunt.



No Eldridge.



Buster Posey 👏 https://t.co/F7BTIX4YNy — Jake Gadon (@JakeGadon_TV) June 15, 2025

This is a generational fleece by the #SFGiants. This is Baseball’s version of the Luka trade. Hicks and Harrison for a solidified elite player in Devers.



BUSTER FREAKING POSEY. — Alex (@RealSFDynasty) June 15, 2025

Yes yes yes!!!!! What a move. And yes Buster way to do it NOW rather than wait another month.



Could not LOVE this more!!!#SFGiants https://t.co/hDTKDNQKYN — Mark Willard (@Mark_T_Willard) June 15, 2025

What a steal for the Giants. They are going all in 👀 — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) June 15, 2025

I haven’t been this shocked by a trade in a long while. There was no smoke to Devers to the Giants and then BOOM he’s a Giant. Gotta love it. — Andrew Pasquini (@pasquiniandrew) June 15, 2025

Franchise traded Mookie Betts & Rafael Devers in a 5 year span. https://t.co/s7T1GuxFIQ pic.twitter.com/siqQAT7ifg — Flo (@StephenFlorival) June 15, 2025

Traded Mookie and let Xander walk to pay Devers just to trade Devers pic.twitter.com/Ja46JjiYf4 — Tęrräñøvå (Haliburton Harbinger) (@TerranovaNoah) June 15, 2025

THE YANKEES DON’T HAVE TO FACE RAFAEL DEVERS 13 TIMES A YEAR ANYMORE



THE TORTURE IS OVER pic.twitter.com/NE7Syeqm18 — AT (@YankeeWRLD) June 15, 2025

Legitimately shocking.



Sox are hot. Just swept the Yanks. And this is absolute vibe missile.



They bungled this Devers situation from the jump. Sure, the contract is going to get ugly in time, but punting on a Top 15 hitter/fan favorite feels so, so unnecessary and misguided. — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) June 15, 2025

Red Sox fans who got their dads Rafael Devers jerseys for Fathers Day 😅pic.twitter.com/YcdydJKjsb — DraftKings (@DraftKings) June 15, 2025

Remember when Luka Doncic got traded out of nowhere?



The Red Sox trading Rafael Devers out of nowhere on a random day in June is the closest thing to the MLB version. — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) June 15, 2025

At dinner for Father’s Day. No chance the Red Sox just traded Rafael Devers. I’m choosing not to believe it. — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) June 15, 2025

Rafael Devers traded to my team? 10/10 🙂



Seeing all of the Red Sox fans be miserable? 1000/10 ☺️ — YFK (@YourFriendKyle_) June 15, 2025

the giants went from lamonte wade jr to rafael devers in a span of 6 days — deydey (@barrychiro) June 15, 2025

Why does this Devers deal feel like the Luka deal? Red Sox front office bother trying to get any real prospects and real return for Devers or nah? — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) June 15, 2025

me liking every tweet about the Devers trade pic.twitter.com/qnJZINS5vs — Rambo 🏹 (@chesportsguy) June 15, 2025

That last post is us right now.

