Watch Devers blast homer in final Red Sox game before Giants trade

With the Giants' trade for Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers, San Francisco has injected some much-needed firepower into its slumping offense.

Exhibit A: The three-time MLB All-Star's final game in Boston on Sunday, where his solo home run in the fifth inning helped propel the Red Sox to a 2-0 win over the New York Yankees.

That 375-foot opposite-field shot certainly would clear the wall in left field at Oracle Park, where Devers should be playing through the 2033 MLB season.

San Francisco acquired Devers on Sunday in a blockbuster trade that sent Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, James Tibbs III and Jose Bello to Boston, the teams announced during the Giants' 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The move comes just a couple of weeks after Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey conducted his first big roster shakeup, designating first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. for assignment in a message to San Francisco's struggling offense.

Devers hit .272 with 15 home runs and 58 RBI in 73 games for the Red Sox this season, and he'll bring some pop to the Bay that has been missed for quite some time.

Devers: 3 30-homer seasons



Giants: no 30-homer season by an individual since 2004 Barry Bonds — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 15, 2025

Most homers by a Red Sox player before turning 29:

Jim Rice 237

Ted Williams 220

Rafael Devers 215 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) June 15, 2025

It should be fun watching Devers in the Orange and Black -- once Giants fans get over the shock, of course.

