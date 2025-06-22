SAN FRANCISCO – Ever since being traded to the Giants last weekend, Rafael Devers has been greeted with loud, prolonged ovations at Oracle Park nearly every time he strolls to the plate.

Facing his former Boston teammates on Saturday, the two-time Silver Slugger gave the home fans something to really cheer about in San Francisco's 3-2 win over the Red Sox on Saturday afternoon.

After grounding out in his first at-bat, the 28-year-old slugger smashed an 0-1 fastball from Boston starter Brayan Bello into the left field stands, Devers’ first home run with the Orange and Black.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

🚨 RAFAEL DEVERS LAUNCHES HIS FIRST HOME RUN AS A GIANT pic.twitter.com/ZoPTZlGmpH — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 21, 2025

“Really happy that I was able to contribute to the win,” Devers said through interpreter Edwin Higueros. “Hopefully I will continue to contribute, give my 100 percent and hopefully we get some more wins.”

Devers made history with his 16th home run of the season. He is the seventh player in MLB history to hit his first 200 home runs with one team then have their first home run with a new team come against their former team.

It was a moment that Giants fans have eagerly been anticipating since the trade that went down on Father’s Day.

They had to wait a bit for it to happen.

Devers was just 3-for-16 (.187) with one RBI during his first four games with the Giants, although it did little to slow the groundswell of support that has been growing for Devers over the past week.

Fans continued to cheer his every move, elevating him to a fan favorite position that up to this point had been focused primarily on Jung Hoo Lee.

Seeing Devers finally get that much-anticipated home run surely made fans fall even deeper in love with the Giants’ newcomer, who has been welcomed in the Bay with open arms.

“They certainly have,” manager Bob Melvin said. “That’s kind of typical him, can just let it travel and catch it late and block it out to left field. He’s done it so many times in Boston, and this park kind of plays that way to lefties as well.

“To get that one of his back, feel good about that. Now (he) can kind of settle in and do his thing.”

Devers has tried to downplay the scuttle about facing his former team so soon after the trade. He was humble after Saturday’s game, too, insisting that homering against the Red Sox was not a huge thing for him indivually.

“Nothing more special than any other home run that I hit,” Devers said. “(Bello is) my brother out there but we know that once we cross that line we’re competing with each other. Whoever wins wins, and it was us this time.”

Devers said he has relished how the fans in San Francisco have treated him since the trade went down.

“I appreciate it very much but as we know San Francisco and Boston have the greatest fans both,” Devers said. “Now that I’m on this side I really do appreciate how they have received me.”

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast