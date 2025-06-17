Many executives from around the MLB had mixed reactions to the Giants' shocking trade with the Boston Red Sox for slugger Rafael Devers.

The trade provided San Francisco with a serious offensive upgrade, but many American League scouts were less than enthused about the Giants picking up such a hefty contract.

“The ‘Hey, since we can’t get a good deal on a free agent, let’s get a questionable one so that we have one’ logic is suspect to me,” an AL executive told The Athletic. “(The) Red Sox unloaded an arguably underwater contract of a disgruntled DH for a whole lot of value. They did good. Really good. I am not happy.”

After months of offensive struggles, San Francisco president of baseball operations Buster Posey decided it was time for a big shakeup, sending pitchers Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison and prospects James Tibbs III and Jose Bello to Boston.

The Devers trade gives the Giants a legitimate home run threat, though the team will take on the remainder of his massive 10-year, $313.5 million contract that he signed in January of 2023.

“Is it possible to not like this for either side?” an AL evaluator said to The Athletic. “San Francisco is taking on an awful contract that will age poorly, while Boston has to move on from a homegrown star because they mangled the relationship.”

With San Francisco expected to pay more than $250 million remaining on the Devers contract, the franchise is hoping his clutch power hitting can make an immediate difference. While the Giants have had a great start to the year, to keep pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers, another power bat was needed.

“Buster is in it to win it. He said he was getting a bat, (and) he did,” an AL scout told The Athletic. “Boston did the best they could. But the fact that they are in this position is mind-boggling. I hope they fall hard. A club like that should not be in the business of trading stars on a habitual level. Do they just love drama?”

The 28-year-old hit .272 with 15 home runs and 58 RBI in 73 games for the Red Sox during the 2025 MLB season and is expected to be the designated hitter for the Giants.

Devers was one of the key pieces to Boston’s 2018 World Series championship team, but dysfunction within the organization paved the way for the Red Sox to ship him to the West Coast.

With Devers set to make his Giants debut against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at Oracle Park, it won't be immediately apparent who won the trade. Still, Posey and the San Francisco front office believe he is the missing piece that will unlock a deep playoff run this season and beyond.

