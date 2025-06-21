SAN FRANCISCO – Red Sox manager Alex Cora was in no mood to discuss the tiny details and nuances behind Boston's decision to trade Rafael Devers to the Giants earlier this week. In Cora’s view, it was nothing more than a simple baseball move.

For all the talk circulating about Devers being a problem child in the Red Sox clubhouse and having serious communication issues with management after the team wanted him to change positions, Cora instead focused on the good that Devers brought to Boston.

“He produced,” said Cora, who acknowledged it will be ‘awkward’ to see Devers in another uniform. “You look at the list of homers in the franchise, 500 extra-base hits, the World Series ring. There’s a lot of stuff Raffy did for us that we’re going to miss. We’re very proud of him. To face him here, it’s going to be different.

“I appreciate everything he did for us, everything he did for me. This weekend we have to get him out. We’re prepared for that, and obviously he’s prepared to do the opposite.”

The trade, which went down on Father’s Day landed the Giants the potent and productive bat they’ve been seeking to add to their lineup all season.

The deal happened so abruptly that Devers left the East Coast and flew to San Francisco before many of his Red Sox teammates had learned about the trade.

“He’s been a cornerstone of this franchise for a long time. To see him on TV in a different uniform is weird,” Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story said. “Once we’re out there it’ll be good to see him and talk to him and kind fo say bye. We didn’t really get to talk to him (when the trade happened).”

Story said he felt the Red Sox handled the news of the trade well, noting that they had to move on quickly.

“I wouldn’t say a gut-punch. I would say it’s more of a shock to the system a bit,” Story said. “I think we did a good job of not letting that hang around. There’s ball to be played and we know we still have a good team.”

When a Boston reporter asked Cora if he felt the need to meet with Devers at any point to clear the air, the Red Sox manager basically shrugged his shoulders.

“It’s baseball, it’s a business, that’s how it works,” Cora said. “People have their opinions about the whole thing, communication, first base, the age, third base, the manager, GM, owners, whatever. It’s a baseball trade. From my end I turn the page.

“Nothing in this business is personal. That’s something that throughout the years I always tell then, We agree on a lot of stuff, we disagree in others. Xander Bogaerts is in San Diego, it’s not personal. Mookie Betts is in LA, it’s not personal. Raffy Devers is with the Giants, it’s not personal.”

It’s personal for the Giants, who now boast a bat in their lineup capable of changing the direction of this season by his presence alone.

