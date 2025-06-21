BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO – It took a few days but it finally happened. Rafael Devers notched his first home run with the Giants, a solo blast in the third inning that helped pace the Orange and Black to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

🚨 RAFAEL DEVERS LAUNCHES HIS FIRST HOME RUN AS A GIANT pic.twitter.com/ZoPTZlGmpH — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 21, 2025

It was the only hit Devers had but it was a pivotal blow on an afternoon where offense was scarce for both teams.

Heliot Ramos also went deep to even the series between the two teams.

Heliot goes deep to put the Giants on the board 🚀 pic.twitter.com/jvKfc59pop — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 21, 2025

Devers has been welcomed with open arms since the Father’s Day trade landed his powerful bat in the Bay. The slugger had put together some strong at-bats but hadn’t been able to really get into one until Saturday when he hit a two-run drive off Red Sox starter and former teammate Brayan Bello.

Devers’ homer came two batters after Andrew Knizner reached base on an error.

The Giants didn’t do much else offensively but made the scoring stand up with a solid day from their bullpen.

After starter Landen Roupp pitched six strong innings, manager Bob Melvin used three relievers to mop things up.

Randy Rodriguez and Tyler Rogers each threw a scoreless inning before closer Camilo Doval pitched in and out of a jam in the ninth.

Here are the takeaways from Saturday's win:

Devers Drives It

Of course Devers’ first home with the Giants came against his former ballclub. It was straight out of a Hollywood movie script.

Six days after being acquired from Boston in a deal that included Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks, Devers gave Giants fans what they had been eagerly waiting for since his arrival with an opposite-field home run.

It was Devers’ second extra-base hit and second RBI in five games with the Orange and Black. Predictably, he received a standing ovation from the Oracle Park crowd as he crossed home plate.

Roupp Rebounds Nicely

Nearly two weeks after his worst outing of his career Roupp bounced back with one of his best stats of the season.

The Giants’ right-hander pitched six scoreless innings and allowed only three hits – the fewest Roupp has given up in any of his 15 starts this season. He has six strikeouts and three walks before giving way to reliever Randy Rodriguez.

It was exactly the type of game that the Giants needed from Roupp after he gave up six runs and retired only five batters in an 11-5 loss to the Dodgers on June 8.

Dicey Day For Doval

The days of Torture are back whenever the Giants’ close takes the mound. Saturday was just the latest chapter in Doval’s roller-coaster season.

Doval gave up three consecutive hits to open the ninth, allowing the Red Sox to score a pair of runs and avoid being shut out.

Just when things looked like they were going to go the wrong way, Doval gathered himself and recorded three consecutive groundouts to earn his 12th save of the season.

