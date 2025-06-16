Betts has stunned reaction to ex-teammate Devers' trade to Giants

On Sunday afternoon, ex-Boston Red Sox teammate and current Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts was rocked by the Giants’ monumental trade for All-Star designated hitter Rafael Devers.

And that’s considering that back in 2020, Betts, who was crowned 2018 World Series Champion along with Devers, was traded by the Red Sox to the Dodgers along with a slew of players.

“I just thought it was crazy,” said Betts of Devers' trade to the Giants (h/t The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya). “Nothing really to say, it’s just crazy.”

The 28-year-old slugger joins the Giants in exchange for pitchers Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison and prospects James Tibbs III and Jose Bello.

It’s a game-changing acquisition for San Francisco, which had been notably seeking a superstar hitter for several years.

Devers is in the second season of a 10-year, $313.5 million contract that was signed back in Jan. 2023.

The three-time MLB All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger is estimated to make roughly $250 million over the next eight-plus seasons, likely securing his long-term future in the Bay Area.

Surely, Devers will look to follow Betts’ lead in winning two more World Series with his new team.

Ironically, Betts is now Devers’ top rival to beat.

