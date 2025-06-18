Where fans rank Giants' Devers trade among recent Bay Area moves

The Giants pulled off the most shocking trade in recent Bay Area sports history by acquiring superstar slugger Rafael Devers in a blockbuster deal with the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

At least, according to local fans.

NBC Sports Bay Area asked fans on X which of the Giants' trade for Devers, the Warriors' trade for forward Jimmy Butler midway through the 2024-25 NBA season and the 49ers' trade for running back Christian McCaffrey during the 2022 NFL season was the most shocking.

Here is how the 1,635 participants voted:

Which trade was the most shocking in recent Bay Area sports history? — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) June 17, 2025

Maybe there's a recency bias, but it's clear Bay Area sports fans, as of right now, were more shocked by San Francisco's trade for Devers than the other two blockbuster deals.

The Devers trade, much like the 49ers' deal for McCaffrey, was completely out of nowhere and sent shockwaves throughout the two teams' respective leagues.

Of course, the Warriors' deal for Butler was seismic in its own right, but the expectation for months leading up to Golden State and the Miami Heat's trade on Feb. 5 was that the star forward would be traded. It came as no surprise that he was dealt.

While Butler and McCaffrey had immense impacts on their respective teams immediately upon their arrivals and throughout those seasons, it's too soon to tell how the move for Devers will fare for the Giants.

He went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI during his debut in the Giants' 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at Oracle Park, though, wasting no time ingratiating himself with his new fan base.

