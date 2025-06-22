Rafael Devers joined a rare group of MLB players with his two-run blast in the Giants' 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Oracle Park.

The home run, Devers' first with the Giants, came just six days after his final home run for the Red Sox prior to be being traded last Sunday.

🚨 RAFAEL DEVERS LAUNCHES HIS FIRST HOME RUN AS A GIANT pic.twitter.com/ZoPTZlGmpH — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 21, 2025

With the shot to left field, Devers became the 10th player in MLB history to homer for and against the same team in a span of seven days or less, per Sportradar. (h/t Josh Dubow)

Rafael Devers is 10th player to homer for and against the same team in a span of 7 days or less per @sportradar. The others: pic.twitter.com/NVXPTwvep1 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) June 21, 2025

It was Devers' 15th home run of the 2025 MLB season, and proved to be decisive in a game where pitching ruled the day as San Francisco grinded out a one-run win in a low-scoring affair with Boston.

While the home run landed Devers in scarce company while also coming against his former team following a public breakup with no shortage of drama, the star slugger was far more focused on helping his new squad record a win than any personal achievment.

“Really happy that I was able to contribute to the win,” Devers told reporters through interpreter Edwin Higueros after Saturday's win. “Hopefully I will continue to contribute, give my 100 percent and hopefully we get some more wins ...

“Nothing more special than any other home run that I hit. (Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello is) my brother out there but we know that once we cross that line we’re competing with each other. Whoever wins wins, and it was us this time.”

As San Francisco seeks to keep pace in a loaded National League playoff race, Devers' bat figures to play a major role in determining the Giants' ceiling moving forward.

