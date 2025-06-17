How Devers said goodbye to Red Sox after stunning Giants trade

Editor's Note: Watch Rafael Devers' Giants introductory press conference from Oracle Park at 2:30 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming here.

Rafael Devers did not have much time to say goodbye to his Boston Red Sox teammates and coaches after he found out he was traded to the Giants in a stunning blockbuster move.

In fact, Devers found out as the team boarded a plane to Seattle on Sunday, before the team pulled him off the flight.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed what took place during Devers' final moments with the team after he found out about the trade.

“He shook our hands and took off,” Cora said. (h/t MassLive's Christopher Smith)

Devers spent eight-plus seasons with the Red Sox and established himself as a beloved franchise icon before the shocking trade to San Francisco. However, the 28-year-old's relationship with the team soured this season after he was asked to transition from third base to designated hitter, and then to first base, which he reportedly refused.

“There’s some reasons that it didn’t work out, right?” Cora added. “And I don’t want to pinpoint stuff, whatever. But the last few months hasn’t been easy, right? We made decisions in the offseason. Circumstances have changed the last month. And that’s a decision we made as an organization. Now Raffy’s gonna be with the Giants. And like I said, we have to turn the page and be ready for this team.

“Obviously the guy means so much to that group. He means so much to the organization, to the city of Boston. I’m not gonna hide it. But at the same time, we gotta show up. We’re playing good baseball."

Cora took to Instagram to share one final parting message for Devers, a player he grew close with over the years.

Devers now will begin the next chapter of his already impressive MLB career with the Giants, and could make his San Francisco debut as soon as Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park before his former team comes to town for a three-game series beginning Friday.

