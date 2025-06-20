Great communication begins with connection.

And as Rafael Devers’ confidant shared with ESPN’s Jeff Passan, perhaps towards the end of his tenure with the Red Sox, the 28-year-old lacked the connection with the team, leading to drama over his role in Boston.

Earlier this season, the three-time MLB All-Star went from third base to designated hitter before eventually refusing to play first.

"Sometimes it's not the message," the person close to Devers told Passan. "It's how the message is delivered."

Devers, who sealed a shocking blockbuster move to the Giants on Sunday, hasn't played in the field yet during the 2025 MLB season after losing his third-base job to Alex Bregman in Boston.

But now Devers, who smashed 15 home runs as his former team’s DH, will try to help the Giants win in any way possible.

After all, while speaking to the media on Tuesday, Devers admitted he’s willing to do anything manager Bob Melvin asks of him to earn San Francisco crucial wins, including playing first base.

"I can't wait to start playing [at first base] …,” Devers told reporters through Giants interpreter Erwin Higueros. “I'm eager to go out there and go play and see what I can do."

There still is no timeline on when he will play first base in a game, but Devers has been taking grounders before each game this week and eventually will transition to the role with San Francisco.

First base is a position that he never has played in his entire professional baseball career, but one he’s willing to do now with the Giants.

How the message is delivered matters.

