Devers drops hilarious one-liner on how Bonds can impact him

Rafael Devers had a funny comment when asked about how Giants legend Barry Bonds can impact his hitting ability.

After a whirlwind weekend that saw him get traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Giants, Devers arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday for his introductory press conference.

The newest member of the orange and black was asked about Bonds, another left-handed power hitter, with Devers delivering a hilarious one-liner.

“I think just looking at him, my game has already improved a lot,” Devers jokingly told reporters through Giants interpreter Erwin Higueros.

The 28-year-old’s arrival comes during a crucial point in the season for the Giants, who have struggled to produce runs this season. The lack of offensive production necessitated a significant move by Buster Posey and the front office.



When it became clear that Devers and the Red Sox were on the outs, the Giants pounced, sending pitchers Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison and prospects James Tibbs III and Jose Bello to Boston for the slugger.

San Francisco's first-year president of baseball operations knows the impact someone like Bonds can have on the organization.

“When you have a guy like Barry Bonds around, arguably the greatest hitter of all time, it’s an added benefit for sure,” Posey told reporters. “I want to also point out that we have the utmost confidence in [hitting coaches] Pat Burrell, [Oscar Bernard] and [Damon Minor] and the work that they’re doing. I’ve had conversations with Barry since spring training and they’re on the same page, which is nice. I think they’re all speaking the same language and they’re very much in alignment.”

Left-handed power hitters are well-suited for the dimensions of Oracle Park, though the Giants have lacked a lefty slugger since Bonds retired after the 2007 MLB season.

Bonds remains the only left-handed hitter in franchise history to record 13 or more home runs in a season at Oracle Park, a stat Devers is hoping to change this season and beyond.

The 28-year-old hit .272 with 15 home runs and 58 RBI in 73 games for the Red Sox during the 2025 MLB season and is expected to be the designated hitter for the Giants, though he eventually will play first base this season.

The Giants are in contention for the National League West division title, thanks to a stellar starting pitching rotation and bullpen. Offensively, it has been another story, with San Francisco ranking 24th in batting average and 14th in runs scored.

The hope is that Devers can follow in the footsteps of Bonds and become a fearsome home run machine.

All eyes will be on Devers as he makes his debut against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park on Tuesday, with fans hoping he launches the first of many dingers.

