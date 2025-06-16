Devers leads Giants in first All-Star voting return before debut

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 23: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on May 23, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Rafael Devers has yet to make his Giants debut, and the left-handed slugger already leads the team in the 2025 All-Star Game fan voting.

Yes, you read that right.

A day after the 28-year-old’s shocking blockbuster trade from the Boston Red Sox to San Francisco, MLB released the first All-Star return, with Devers amassing 796,382 votes.

The Giant who has the most All-Star votes after the first round: pic.twitter.com/m5Nub0ekBa — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 16, 2025

That makes Devers the Giants player with the most votes and a distant second to Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani in the designated hitter category.

Third baseman Matt Chapman, per the figures released on Monday, is the Giants player with the second-most votes, tallying 183,223.

Voting leaders through the first MLB All Star ballot update! pic.twitter.com/TJH7MOU5MK — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 16, 2025

Devers, in 73 games with Boston this season, batted .272/.401/.504 with 15 home runs, 58 RBI and 56 walks in 334 plate appearances.

Meanwhile, Devers has yet to make a single plate appearance for San Francisco, and his All-Star pedigree already speaks for itself.

