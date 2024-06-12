Watch Giants prospect Eldridge crush two homers for San Jose

Giants prospect Bryce Eldridge is on fire after a slow start to the 2024 minor league season, and the 2023 first-round draft pick punctuated his surge with one of the best games of his young career for Single-A San Jose on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old Eldridge registered his first professional two-homer game in the San Jose Giants' 7-4 win over the Inland Empire 66ers at Excite Ballpark.
Eldridge also had an RBI double, and finished the win 3-for-4 while driving in five runs.
After slashing .195/.244/.415 in 11 April games, Eldridge hit .307/.367/.466 in 21 May games. So far in June, he has been even better, hitting .313/.343/.750 with four home runs and 11 RBI in just eight games.
In 40 total games this season entering Wednesday, Eldridge is hitting .280/.331/.509 with 10 doubles, nine homers and 39 RBI.
Drafted as a two-way player with the No. 16 overall pick last summer, Eldridge is focusing solely on hitting in his first full professional season.
Eldridge still is early in his development, so it wouldn't be surprising if he spends the entire 2024 season in San Jose. But the way he's hitting, he might force a promotion to High-A Eugene at some point in the near future.