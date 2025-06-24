The Giants already made the biggest blockbuster trade of the 2025 MLB season, but do they have another sizable move up their sleeve?

After acquiring slugger Rafael Devers in a stunning deal with the Boston Red Sox on June 15, well before the league's July 31 trade deadline, it's safe to assume Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey is not done making calls to teams around the league about potential roster upgrades for San Francisco.

While it's highly unlikely that San Francisco pulls off another move as big as the Devers trade, there are some players who could make sense for the Giants in a trade before next month's deadline.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel ranked MLB's top-50 trade deadline candidates in their latest column and listed the Giants among the "best fits" for numerous hitters that could become available.

2. Jarren Duran, OF, Boston Red Sox

ESPN's chance of trade: 25 percent

Season stats: .257/.309/.406/.715 with five home runs, 38 RBI, 15 stolen bases and a 98 OPS+

ESPN's best fits: San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco, Philadelphia Phillies

5. Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Arizona Diamondbacks

ESPN's chance of trade: 50 percent

Season stats: .251/.323/.569/.892 with 25 home runs, 67 RBI and a 142 OPS+

ESPN's best fits: Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Kansas City, Seattle, San Francisco

9. Josh Naylor, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks

ESPN's chance of trade: 30 percent

Season stats: .303/.358/.467/.824 with nine home runs, 51 RBI, 10 stolen bases and a 128 OPS+

ESPN's best fits: Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, Texas Rangers

10. Ryan O'Hearn, 1B, Baltimore Orioles

ESPN's chance of trade: 85 percent

Season stats: .305/.387/.480/.867 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI and a 148 OPS+

ESPN's best fits: Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, Texas

11. Marcell Ozuna, DH, Atlanta Braves

ESPN's chance of trade: 25 percent

Season stats: .250/.378/.413/.791 with 11 home runs, 40 RBI and a 121 OPS+

ESPN's best fits: San Diego, Seattle, Detroit, Kansas City, San Francisco, Cleveland, Boston

19. Luis Robert Jr., OF, Chicago White Sox

ESPN's chance of trade: 90 percent

Season stats: .184/.271/.302/.573 with seven home runs, 31 RBI, 22 stolen bases and a 62 OPS+

ESPN's best fits: San Diego, Philadelphia, Cleveland, New York Mets, San Francisco

20. Taylor Ward, OF, Los Angeles Angels

ESPN's chance of trade: 45 percent

Season stats: .210/.279/.464/.743 with 19 home runs, 53 RBI and a 104 OPS+

ESPN's best fits: San Diego, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Seattle, San Francisco, Kansas City

26. Adolis Garcia, OF, Texas Rangers

ESPN's chance of trade: 80 percent

Season stats: .233/.285/.401/.685 with nine home runs, 37 RBI, seven stolen bases and a 97 OPS+

ESPN's best fits: Philadelphia, Seattle, Cleveland, San Diego, San Francisco

Giants fans, would you like to see any of these players in orange and black?

