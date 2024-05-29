Harper angrily slams bat in dugout after strikeout vs. Giants

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is mired in a massive slump, and after his first strikeout of Wednesday's game against the Giants at Oracle Park, he took his frustrations out on the bat rack in the visiting dugout.

Bryce Harper was not happy after his first-inning strikeout 😬 pic.twitter.com/1Q0zVEp55f — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 29, 2024

Harper, who entered the game 4-for-23 in his last seven games, slammed his bat into the bat rack several times.

The two-time NL MVP also made a bad throw later in the game and struck out in his second at-bat against Giants left-hander Kyle Harrison, leading to more frustration.

But the real fireworks began in the top of the fourth inning. During Harper's third at-bat, Harrison buzzed him twice, causing the benches to clear.

Kyle Harrison buzzed Bryce Harper twice, causing Giants and Phillies benches to clear 😳 pic.twitter.com/Q3BIIymj9N — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 29, 2024

Cooler heads prevailed and Harper ultimately grounded out to end the inning.

Harper's run-in with Harrison and the Giants amazingly comes on the seven-year anniversary of Harper's infamous fight with former San Francisco reliever Hunter Strickland.

Seven years ago today ... pic.twitter.com/6OkCpAkjDi — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 29, 2024

There's something about Harper playing in San Francisco on May 29 that just gets his blood boiling.

