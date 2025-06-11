Giants put Bailey on IL with neck strain, select Porter from Triple-A

The injury bug officially has hit the Giants.

One day after losing third baseman Matt Chapman to a right hand sprain, San Francisco on Wednesday placed catcher Patrick Bailey on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to June 8, with a neck strain.

The Gold Glove backstop was a late scratch before the Giants' 6-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night at Coors Field. Bailey has struggled at the plate this season but was showing signs of emerging from his prolonged slump before his injury.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

After designating backup catcher Sam Huff for assignment on June 4, the Giants added Andrew Knizner at the position, who since has started three games but has yet to record a hit in nine at-bats. San Francisco on Wednesday selected catcher Logan Porter's contract from Triple-A Sacramento after the 29-year-old slashed .237/.350/.319 with the River Cats this season.

The Giants also designated infielder Osleivis Basabe for assignment in Wednesday's series of roster moves.

The injuries to Bailey and Chapman -- two defensive stalwarts -- come amid a six-game winning streak for San Francisco, and others certainly will have to step up in the starters' absences if the Giants want to remain competitive in a tight NL West race.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast