Where Giants' Bailey ranks on ESPN's top 10 MLB catchers list

Patrick Bailey is heading into the 2025 MLB season as one of the best in his position.

Well, at least that’s according to ESPN, who recently ranked the league’s top 10 catchers, and Bailey is featured within the list.

After all, in 2024, the 25-year-old became the fourth Giants backstop to earn a Gold Glove and the first since Buster Posey in 2016.

9. Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants

“He won a Gold Glove last year, and is seen as one of the best pitch framers. But the Giants could use a nudge upward in his offense: Bailey had an adjusted OPS+ of 82 last year.”

The 8 players ranked above Bailey are:

William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers Yainer Diaz, Houston Astros Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies Austin Wells, New York Yankees

Entering his third season, Bailey could improve in the batter’s box. In his first two seasons, the catcher’s bat has cooled off in the season’s second half. Last year, in particular, the switch-hitter hit at a .283 clip in the first half before dipping to .170 after the All-Star break.

Defensively, Bailey is solid behind the plate and is viewed by some as a favorite to win a second consecutive Gold Glove.

So, with that in mind, was Bailey worthy of a higher rank by ESPN?

