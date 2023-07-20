Watch Bailey catch Reds' De La Cruz stealing with perfect throw

Giants rookie Patrick Bailey is establishing a reputation for himself behind the plate.

In the first inning of San Francisco’s series finale against Cincinnati at Great American Ball Park on Thursday afternoon, Reds speedster Elly De La Cruz tested Bailey’s arm on the basepaths.

It turned out to be a big mistake.

De La Cruz, who reached first base on a leadoff walk, was sent back to the dugout after Bailey launched a perfect throw to infielder Casey Schmitt at second base to catch him stealing.

Patrick Bailey throws out Elly De La Cruz 😱 pic.twitter.com/xyRmTpKy9G — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 20, 2023

It was just the fourth time the speedy De La Cruz has been thrown out in his big league career on 21 stolen base attempts.

Bailey, who was called up by the Giants in late May, leads all MLB catchers with 15 runners caught stealing on 36 attempts -- a 41.7 percent success rate. He ranks second in the major leagues in average pop time at 1.87 seconds, only trailing Philadelphia Phillies star catcher JT Realmuto.

"For Patty, it's just get the ball in your hand, and wherever the pitch is, just get off and sling it,” Giants bullpen/catching coach Craig Albernaz recently told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic. “That's the mindset he has and he's extremely talented, and he can accurately put the ball where he wants."

De La Cruz also reached first base in the third inning and took off for second, but Bailey didn’t have a chance to throw him out again because Reds outfielder TJ Friedl grounded out to second base.

