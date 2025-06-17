Giants legend Pablo Sandoval believes newly acquired slugger Rafael Devers is well-suited to the dimensions of Oracle Park.

Sandoval, who was teammates with Devers on the Boston Red Sox in 2017, believes the slugger’s hitting style will work better in San Francisco than in Fenway Park.

“For me, it was harder hitting the ball in Fenway [Park],” Sandoval told Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher Tuesday on KNBR’s “Murph & Markus.” “Because the right field is 300-something [feet] and then it goes to 390-something, then 420 in center field. The dimensions for Devers’ pull side are tough in Boston. So, I think the dimensions that Oracle Park has is going to help Devers.”

Devers was moved from Boston to San Francisco in a shocking trade on Father’s Day, giving the Giants a proven power hitter. Still, the unique dimensions of Oracle Park, along with the constant cold temperatures, wind and fog, make it a difficult place for hitters.

Left-handed hitters like Devers tend to fare better in San Francisco when it comes to hitting home runs, but it has been decades since Barry Bonds was launching longballs into McCovey Cove. Bonds remains the only left-handed hitter in franchise history to record 13 or more home runs in a season at Oracle Park.

Here are the only left-handed hitters for Giants who have hit more than 13 homers in a season at Oracle Park:

Barry Bonds 37 in 2001

Bonds 26 in 2004

Bonds 25 in 2003

Bonds 19 in 2002

Bonds 16 in 2007



Can Rafael Devers crack this list? — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) June 16, 2025

The 28-year-old hit .272 with 15 home runs and 58 RBI in 73 games for the Red Sox during the 2025 MLB season and is expected to be the designated hitter for the Giants. Before the trade, San Francisco’s home run leader was Matt Chapman with 12.

With San Francisco in the hunt for the National League West division title, the lack of offensive firepower over the last month became too glaring to leave unaddressed. The hope is that Devers will add a steady bat to the lineup and come through in clutch moments, as he has done throughout his career.

All eyes will be on Devers as he makes his debut against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park on Tuesday, with fans hoping he launches the first of many Splash Hits.

