Oracle Park concourse fire quickly extinguished before Giants-Braves

A small fire on the promenade level at Oracle Park forced a brief evacuation prior to the Giants' game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday before the blaze quickly was extinguished.

A fire started earlier this morning at a concession stand on the Oracle Park concourse and quickly was put out before today’s Giants vs. Braves game pic.twitter.com/CRDUwkkhkd — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 8, 2025

**FIRE ACTIVITY AT ORACLE PARK**



The San Francisco Fire Department responded to a cooking fire in a vendor's booth at Oracle Park. The fire was confined to the cooking area, and no injuries were reported. The park was evacuated but will be reopened shortly.



We thank the… pic.twitter.com/F466UPNxhl — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 8, 2025

The fire burned inside of the Fuku's Spicy Fried Chicken Sandos food stand.

Might not by spicy fried chicken sandos at Oracle Park today. Shoutout to the firefighters and ballpark operations staffers for the quick response pic.twitter.com/vBgzeooDIs — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) June 8, 2025

As emergency workers put out the fire, alarms sounded and players in the Giants' clubhouse were told to exit onto the field, according to reporters on the scene.

Now everyone has been told to leave the clubhouse and head out to the field https://t.co/p9zNYlJVJZ — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) June 8, 2025

There was a small fire at Fuku before the Giants game today. Alarms went off and Giants players had to evacuate onto the field briefly. pic.twitter.com/9pZx6D75vB — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) June 8, 2025

Fire alarm went off (apparently a Korean BBQ stand caught fire) and the whole #SFGiants clubhouse has been evacuated to the field.



This is NOT how I wanted Hello Kitty Day to start pic.twitter.com/nTOgrIyWlB — sam lubman (@slubman59) June 8, 2025

While fans at Sunday's game won't be able to enjoy a spicy chicken sandwich, kudos to everyone involved for making sure the situation was handled safely, quickly and efficiently -- and that nobody was hurt.

