Oracle Park concourse fire quickly extinguished before Giants-Braves

A small fire on the promenade level at Oracle Park forced a brief evacuation prior to the Giants' game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday before the blaze quickly was extinguished.
The fire burned inside of the Fuku's Spicy Fried Chicken Sandos food stand.
As emergency workers put out the fire, alarms sounded and players in the Giants' clubhouse were told to exit onto the field, according to reporters on the scene.
While fans at Sunday's game won't be able to enjoy a spicy chicken sandwich, kudos to everyone involved for making sure the situation was handled safely, quickly and efficiently -- and that nobody was hurt.