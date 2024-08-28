What we learned as Yaz's late blast powers Giants past Brewers

BOX SCORE

The Milwaukee Brewers had a home run robbery and a blast that dented their scoreboard on Tuesday night, but it was the Giants who came away with the victory at American Family Field.

Mike Yastrzemski's homer swung the score in the top of the seventh, and the Giants' bullpen held on for a 5-4 win against the NL Central leader. On a muggy night with five combined homers, the final one was the game-winner.

YAZ HITS ONE OUT FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/X0UtYTr5Vj — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 28, 2024

The Giants trailed 4-3 after six and faced an uphill climb against one of the game's best bullpens, but Yastrzemski blasted a 95-mph fastball from Joel Payamps. With Jordan Hicks on the IL, it was Landen Roupp who got the ball to Tyler Rogers and Ryan Walker, who closed it out.

The Giants improved to 2-2 on the road trip and moved a game above .500. They failed to make up ground in the MLB playoff race, however, as the Atlanta Braves beat the Minnesota Twins 8-6.

Making Him Sweat

Logan Webb's jersey was dark from the start, and William Contreras has a lot to do with that. The DH fouled off 11 pitches in his first at-bat and ended up with a 15-pitch walk, and while Webb wouldn't allow a run in the first, that battle took its toll. He needed 33 pitches to get through the inning and ended up getting pulled after facing two batters in the sixth.

William Contreras' 15-pitch walk was the Brewers' longest plate appearance since Manny Piña's 15-pitch strikeout on May 8, 2018. pic.twitter.com/Fd2566nt0b — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 28, 2024

The grueling night turned into a rough one on Webb's final pitch. His 110th offering was a 3-2 changeup to Willy Adames that was right down the middle and left the yard at 111 mph. Webb gave up just four hits, but two were loud homers. Brewers rookie Jackson Chourio took him 449 feet in the third, damaging a panel on the massive scoreboard in center field.

JACKSON CHOURIO JUST TOOK A CHUNK OUT OF OUR SCOREBOARD pic.twitter.com/TYBsvKTeGk — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 28, 2024

Webb had gone at least seven innings in each of his last three starts. Even with the short(er) night, he remains MLB's innings leader.

McBlast

Center fielder Blake Perkins made one of the plays of the year in the fifth, going over the wall in left-center to rob Thairo Estrada of a solo homer.

Blake Perkins robs ANOTHER home run! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vvEn9GVR7V — MLB (@MLB) August 28, 2024

Grant McCray made sure nobody could get to the next one.

Batting next, McCray showed bunt and then yanked an elevated cutter into the second deck in left to give the Giants a lead. The homer was McCray's third in 11 big league games, and at 422 feet, it was his longest thus far.

It's a Grant McCray kind of day 💥 pic.twitter.com/FjsvAjmN7v — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 28, 2024

McCray was brought up to solve the defensive issues in center field, but he has been a revelation at the plate. Through his first 39 big league at-bats he's hitting .308 with a .972 OPS.

Roller Coaster

Camilo Doval's second outing since returning from Triple-A was an adventure, but he didn't allow a run. Doval replaced Webb and struck out the first two batters he faced before giving up a double. From there, it briefly unraveled, with a pitch clock violation and then two walks that loaded the bases for Chourio.

That brought pitching coach Bryan Price out, and Doval dialed it back a bit on his next pitch. Chourio flew out to center on a 95-mph cutter. Doval hasn't given up a run since returning from Triple-A and has struck out four of the 10 batters he has faced.

