NBA MVP Gilgeous-Alexander rocks Giants hat after OKC's playoff win

The Giants might have an unexpected member of their fan base.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard and 2025 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sported a plaid baseball cap with an orange San Francisco logo on it after Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.
Gilgeous-Alexander, known for his unique fashion sense highlighted by eye-popping game day fits, paired the Giants hat with a nude-colored vest and white tank top with nude pants and, of course, a blinged-out chain necklace.
The 26-year-old finished Thursday night's contest with a game-high 38 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the field, three rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 42 minutes in Oklahoma City's 118-103 win to take a commanding 2-0 series victory over Minnesota.
Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in points during the 2024-25 regular season, averaging 32.7 points on 51.9 percent shooting, with 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 76 games while lifting the Thunder to a league-best 68-14 record.
Now, the MVP's choice of apparel might have been different had the Warriors defeated the Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals and advanced to face Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder.
Needless to say, the man's got good taste.