Betts, Merrill believe Giants fans are ‘mean people' of MLB

Giants fans are some of the meanest in MLB?

That’s what San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill had to say when he joined the “On Base with Mookie Betts” podcast this week.

“San Fran got some mean people out there.” Merrill told the Los Angeles Dodgers’ superstar.

“That could be because of the rivalry,” Betts responded while agreeing with Merrill. “San Fran have mean people out there.”

Mookie Betts and Jackson Merrill both think that San Francisco has the meanest fans 🤣 pic.twitter.com/slgsrpXb2d — trev (@BayAreaTrev) June 11, 2025

Betts also went on to compare the Padres-Giants disdain with that of the Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees rivalry, which the 32-year-old was a part of for his first six seasons before being traded to the Dodgers in 2020.

Merrill, who’s on his way to becoming a superstar in his own right with the Padres, is batting .304 this season and has helped carry the team to a 38-29 record which currently places them third in the rugged NL West.

“People say Wrigley and Yankees Stadium is bad,” Merrill added. “Bro, San Fran is like, San Fran is worse.”

Merrill has a career .281 average against the Giants, but batted a scalding .455 last season at Oracle Park. This season in four games, however, he's posted just a .167 batting average in San Francisco.

Maybe the heat from Giants fans is affecting the 22-year-old.

