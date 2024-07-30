MLB trade grades: How experts rated Giants dealing Soler to Braves

The Giants officially made their first of potentially multiple moves ahead of Tuesday's 3 p.m. PT MLB trade deadline.

San Francisco shipped designated hitter Jorge Soler and relief pitcher Luke Jackson off to the Atlanta Braves late Monday night in exchange for minor league infielder Sabin Ceballos and left-hander Tyler Matzek.

While the trade initially might indicate the Giants are sellers after a disappointing first half, offloading Soler's contract offers current and future salary cap relief while potentially opening the door for exciting young prospects like Marco Luciano to earn consistent playing time.

Here's how MLB experts graded the late-night trade between San Francisco and Atlanta:

"The Giants will shed payroll, and they now have a fighting chance of getting under the luxury tax threshold, especially if they trade Michael Conforto," Grant Brisbee wrote.

"The trade is also about opening up two roster spots. The Giants have been yo-yoing Spencer Bivens back and forth from Sacramento, even though he’s pitched well in both spots, and they were also unsure of how to get Marco Luciano at-bats now that he’s heated up in the minors. Now they have a spot."

Brisbee's Giants grade: B+

Brisbee's Braves grade: B

"Atlanta was in desperate need of offense," Sam Blum wrote. "But they added a one-dimensional player who isn’t getting any younger. They’re trying to play the hits. Maybe it will work. But on paper, this trade is a head-scratcher for them."

Blum's Giants grade: B

Blum's Braves grade: D

"Maybe because it's late and because the day before deadline day has felt like the actual deadline day, but I find it hard to get too revved up about this deal for either team, even as I can see the rationale for both," Bradford Doolittle wrote.

"Soler hasn't had a great campaign, mixing in a few of his usual tape measure blasts (but fewer than usual) with typical walk and whiff rates. Eight of his 12 homers have come on the road, and it turns out that San Francisco's Oracle Park is just not a great place for him. He has hit .280/.393/.522 in his Cobb County career, and the return to those friendlier environs could spur him on one of his patented hot streaks.

"Jackson hasn't had a great season and doesn't throw quite as hard as he did when last with the Braves. But perhaps the return to a familiar venue will stir something."

Doolittle's Giants grade: C-

Doolittle's Braves grade: C+

"Soler is again coming to town in the middle of a tough season, as he's hitting only .240 with 12 home runs," Zachary Rymer wrote. "Only this time, he doesn't have underlying metrics that point to an inevitable resurgence.

"Yet the chance is one worth taking. Soler figures to fill Ronald Acuña Jr.'s shoes in both right field and in the leadoff spot, and it's possible that he merely needs to get out of San Francisco. Of his 12 homers, eight have come on the road.

"Getting that money off their own books is pretty much what this trade is all about for the Giants, and it's a good thing for anyone with a vested interest in the club's bottom line. For everyone else, the hope must now be that the savings are eventually reinvested.

"There's also the possibility that the Giants will make something of Ceballos. He hasn't shown much power as a professional, but any guy who tips the scales at 6'3", 225 pounds is nonetheless worth dreaming of as a potential slugger."

Rymer's Giants grade: B

Rymer's Braves grade: B



