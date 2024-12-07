Trending
Breaking News

MLB world reacts to Giants' reported Adames deal on social media

By Tristi Rodriguez

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

There's a new sheriff in town, and his name is Buster Posey.

The first-year Giants president of baseball operations already is making monumental moves this offseason, agreeing to terms on a seven-year, $182 million contract with star shortstop Willy Adames, per multiple reports.

Adames' reported contract is the largest in Giants franchise history.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Also large? The outpour on social media as Bay Area fans and the entire baseball world reacted to the news Saturday.

San Francisco Giants

Find the latest San Francisco Giants news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Corbin Burnes 5 hours ago

Why Webb views Burnes as ‘perfect match' atop Giants rotation

Corbin Burnes 9 hours ago

Adames teases ‘really positive' Burnes-to-Giants recruitment pitch

There still is plenty for Buster Posey and Co. to address this winter, such as pitching, but the franchise icon is off to a good start in his new role with the organization seeking a much-needed makeover.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Breaking NewsMLB RumorsWilly Adames
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us