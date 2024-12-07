MLB world reacts to Giants' reported Adames deal on social media

There's a new sheriff in town, and his name is Buster Posey.
The first-year Giants president of baseball operations already is making monumental moves this offseason, agreeing to terms on a seven-year, $182 million contract with star shortstop Willy Adames, per multiple reports.
Adames' reported contract is the largest in Giants franchise history.
Also large? The outpour on social media as Bay Area fans and the entire baseball world reacted to the news Saturday.
Some considerations about the @SFGiants signing Willy Adames:— Carlos M. Ramírez (@Tomapapa) December 7, 2024
1. Durability: Adames has played 92.3% of regular season games in the last 3 seasons (449 out of 486 games). With him and Chapman on the left side of the infield, Melvin has two legitimate everyday players.
Adames to Giants?!?!? Let’s go Buster @957thegame pic.twitter.com/aM48A99Tky— Joe Shasky (@ButcherBoy415) December 7, 2024
Pretty cool that the guy who signed Willy Adames to the largest deal in Giants franchise history is the previous owner of the largest contract in Giants history — Buster Posey. https://t.co/Zw8XMdmZON— nugget chef (@jayhaykid) December 7, 2024
From chanting “the Giants win the pennant” to “the Giants have a shortstop” 🔥 great stuff and I hope it’s only the beginning.— Allen Stiles (@The_StilesFiles) December 7, 2024
Willy Adames bringing that glove and 32 HRs to San Francisco, Buster is THAT DUDE, leggo 💯 #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/20TmKIpc6A
Look at Buster Posey locking up the left side of the Giants infield with Matt Chapman & Willy Adames before the start of the winter meetings #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/tHOnOT3cf1— Markus Boucher (@MarkusBoucher) December 7, 2024
Brewers Manager Pat Murphy, on his now former shortstop Willy Adames:— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 7, 2024
“He’s a good player, he’s a leader, and he loves the big situation.”
Giants fans are getting a good one!pic.twitter.com/4pjYx2q22U
Matt Chapman and Willy Adames on the left side of the infield for the #SFGiants — is there a better cumulative left side in the game?— Steven Rissotto (@StevenRissotto) December 7, 2024
And quite the statement from Buster Posey https://t.co/qzVZyY9P4W
most HR as SS since start of 2019:— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) December 7, 2024
Francisco Lindor: 145
Willy Adames: 140
Corey Seager: 138
There still is plenty for Buster Posey and Co. to address this winter, such as pitching, but the franchise icon is off to a good start in his new role with the organization seeking a much-needed makeover.