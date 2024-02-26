Reports: Ex-Giants star Crawford drawing interest from Cardinals

Former Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford still hasn't signed with another MLB team, but he reportedly is drawing interest from at least one National League team and one AL West team.

The St. Louis Cardinals are "believed to have strong interest" in adding Crawford, The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported Monday, shortly after the Giants signed two-time Gold Glove winner Nick Ahmed to a minor league contract.

Slusser also reported that an agreement between Crawford and the Cardinals could "come together quickly."

The St. Louis Post Dispatch's Derrick Goold later reported, citing a source, that there is mutual interest between Crawford and the Cardinals.

The Cardinals could use a backup shortstop behind presumptive starter Masyn Winn, a 21-year-old top prospect, who finished the 2023 MLB season in St. Louis.

Crawford, who spent the first 13 years of his MLB career with the Giants, hinted at a desire to play in 2024. His agent confirmed to The San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea in November that the 37-year-old was open to continuing his career.

With the Giants envisioning Marco Luciano as their shortstop of the future, the franchise gave Crawford a send-off in the 2023 regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They never called it a retirement and he never suggested that was his plan.

Despite Crawford's importance to the Giants since his 2011 MLB debut, the team was ready to move in a different direction with his production steadily declining. Coming off a career year in 2021, he followed it up with disappointing 2022 and 2023 seasons.

But the Cardinals, a veteran-laden team, could be a good landing spot for Crawford if they are able to present the right opportunity to him.

