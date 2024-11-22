MLB trailblazer Nakken leaving Giants for Guardians job

The Giants -- and the entire Bay Area -- witnessed history up close when Alyssa Nakken became the first woman to coach an MLB game. Now, they'll get to watch the baseball trailblazer embark on a new journey elsewhere.

Nakken is leaving San Francisco to join the Cleveland Guardians, the team confirmed with a statement issued Friday morning after reports circulated of her departure. 95.7 The Game’s Steven Rissotto first reported the news.

MLB.com's Maria Guardado also reported, citing a source, that Nakken is expected to take on a player development role in Cleveland under manager and beloved former Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt. She will work alongside a few familiar faces such as former Giants coaches Craig Albernaz and Kai Correa.

Nakken first joined the Giants organization in 2014 and was promoted in January 2020 as an assistant coach on ex-manager Gabe Kapler's staff, becoming the first female coach in professional baseball.

On April 12, 2022, she became the first woman to ever coach on the field during an MLB game after first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected in the third inning of a San Diego Padres vs. Giants game.

After Kapler's firing, Nakken reportedly interviewed for San Francisco's managerial opening before the Giants hired Bob Melvin.

Nakken made history with the organization that gave her an opportunity, but after a decade in the Bay, she's moving on.

