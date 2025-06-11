How Giants made franchise history in gritty comeback win vs. Rockies

The Giants are back to their tortuous ways after another nail-biting victory on Tuesday night at Coors Field.

In fact, San Francisco's 6-5 win over the Colorado Rockies -- which came after a wild four-run ninth inning -- put the 2025 Giants in the franchise history books with six consecutive one-run victories. It's the longest such streak in Giants history.

Good ol' torture 😍 pic.twitter.com/IR5A1xW7kD — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 11, 2025

Additionally, the Giants are the first MLB team in 36 years to win six games in a row by one run, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. It hadn't been done since the then-California Angels accomplished the feat in 1989.

And there it is. Giants are first team in 36 years to win 6 straight games, all by 1 run https://t.co/fZ725whFwF — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) June 11, 2025

The Giants entered the final inning of Tuesday's game trailing 5-2, but a Casey Schmitt homer closed the gap and a trio of walks set Heliot Ramos up for a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded. Then, Wilmer Flores beat out an infield single to tie the game before Mike Yastrzemski delivered the go-ahead run with an RBI single to right field.

YAZ LINER FOR THE LEAD 😤 pic.twitter.com/6B6fY55OGt — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 11, 2025

The Giants' one-run marathon also coincides with their six-game winning streak, which began after president of baseball operations Buster Posey put his first big roster shakeup into place -- a series of moves headlined by designating first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. for assignment.

Fans in San Francisco know their way around torture very well, but even the dynastic Giants teams of the 2010s never did it like this.

