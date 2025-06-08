What we learned as Yastrzemski helps cap Giants' sweep of Braves

SAN FRANCISCO -- So, is the sky still falling?

The frustration and concern surrounding the Giants as recently as Tuesday was warranted, but things can change quickly in a 162-game MLB season. A league-best five-game winning streak certainly helps.

San Francisco sent Landen Roupp to the mound against Braves (27-37) righty Spencer Strider (L, 6 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) as it looked to cap off a series sweep of Atlanta on Sunday at Oracle Park. After trailing early, the Giants, for the fifth consecutive game, came from behind to secure the win.

Here are three observations from the Giants' 4-3 victory that improved their record to 38-28:

Signs of Life?

Mike Yastrzemski was ice cold entering Sunday's contest, batting just .040 (1-for-25) over his last eight games and .065 (3-for-46) over his last 15.

He got the scoring started for the Giants in the bottom of the second with a sacrifice fly that tied the game at one run apiece. Then, with runners on second and third and two outs in the bottom of the fourth, and San Francisco trailing 3-1, Yastrzemski roped a two-run double down the right-field line that tied the game 3-3 before he came around to score on a fielding error one batter later.

Yastrzemski was hitless with runners in scoring position in his last 17 at-bats before Sunday's game, and the Giants certainly hope his three-RBI day is a sign that their longest-tenured player is heating up after a brutal month of May.

Settled In Nicely

Roupp (W, 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) had been lights out on the mound prior to Sunday's start, posting a 0.40 ERA over his last four outings combined while surrendering two runs or fewer in each of his last six.

His dominance came to an end pretty quickly in the series finale against Atlanta. With runners on first and third with no outs in the top of the first, Braves slugger Matt Olson grounded into a fielder's choice out that scored Ronald Acuña Jr. from third and gave Atlanta an early 1-0 lead.

Roupp ran into more trouble in the top of the third with the score tied 1-1. Once again, with runners on first and third and Olson at the plate, this time with one out, the Atlanta first baseman doubled home two runs on a line drive to center field that extended the Braves' lead to 3-1.

The Giants righty settled in nicely after that, throwing two scoreless frames to get through six on a day when he did not have his best stuff.

Consistent As Can Be

With three scoreless innings on Saturday, the Giants' bullpen lowered their ERA and WHIP this season to 2.27 and 1.07, respectively, both the lowest marks of any MLB team.

San Francisco's relievers have combined to throw at least three innings while allowing zero runs 23 times, which is the third-most in the league behind the San Diego Padres (26) and the Houston Astros (24).

Roupp got through six frames on Sunday before handing the ball over to the bullpen. Ryan Walker, Randy Rodriguez and Camilo Doval shut down the Braves in the final three frames. Just business as usual for the league's most elite bullpen.

