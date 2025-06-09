Krukow ‘appalled' by bizarre fan incident in Giants-Braves game

You never know what you're going to see at the ballpark on any given day. Both good and bad.

In the top of the fourth inning of Friday's Giants vs. Atlanta Braves game at Oracle Park, a fan from one of the top levels of the stadium seemingly threw a baseball onto the field near home plate as a play at the plate unfolded, causing confusion by both teams and broadcasters Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow, who expressed their bewilderment on the call below.

Well that's a first 😬 pic.twitter.com/yHtdJ6T2Ft — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 7, 2025

Krukow joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Markus" on Monday morning, where he was asked about the odd incident and if he's ever seen anything like it in his 48 combined years as an MLB player and broadcaster.

"No, I've never seen that before in San Francisco," Krukow said. "I've seen balls come out of the upper deck on the road. I've seen bottles come out of the upper deck on the road. I was appalled by it and it almost hit Andy Fletcher the home plate umpire in the head, it was about three feet from him. I don't know if it was a rubber ball or a hard ball, I don't know, but you're just not used to it in our ballpark. Northern California fans get it.

"And as upsetting as it was, you come to the ballpark, and I don't ever expect to see it again. I don't think we're getting into a scenario where you're going to see it on a regular basis. It shocked everybody and everybody was upset by it. I just don't think it's something we have to worry about. Hopefully that's the case. But wherever that clown is today, shame on you."

Fortunately, the ball did not hit anyone on the field of play, but as Krukow pointed out, it did almost hit home plate umpire Andy Fletcher.

Giants manager Bob Melvin told reporters before Saturday's game that the Giants had yet to identify the fan who threw the baseball.

“I heard they didn't get it, that it came out of the upper deck and the cameras weren't shooting that high," Melvin said. "Hope it doesn’t happen again.”

The Giants have not provided any update as of Monday morning.

