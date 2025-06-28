The Giants' offense rarely seems to catch a break these days amid a team-wide hitting slump.

But while trailing 1-0 to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Rate Field, San Francisco got quite lucky on a bizarre play in the bottom of the seventh inning.

After a Michael A. Taylor double off the right-field wall that was inches from being a home run, White Sox third baseman Josh Rojas singled to right.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

It seemed almost a guarantee that Taylor would score an all-important insurance run, except for one key issue.

The Chicago outfielder simply missed home plate as he slid past Giants catcher Andrew Knizner.

The Giants catch a HUGE break as Michael A. Taylor misses home plate on this slide 😅 pic.twitter.com/tT2QOEjS7m — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 28, 2025

Though he easily beat the throw from right fielder Mike Yastrzemski, Taylor's left hand came up just short of the plate as he reached out mid-dive. With Taylor's momentum carrying him past the plate, Kninzer made a heads-up play to go tag the runner before the home plate umpire correctly called him out.

Unfortunately for the Giants, they were unable to capitalize on the lucky break, going on to lose 1-0 -- their fourth defeat by that score this season -- to the struggling White Sox.

After all, San Francisco fans know the mantra.

Giants baseball: Nothing like it.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast