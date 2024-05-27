Conforto nearing Giants return, could go on rehab assignment

SAN FRANCISCO – Giants outfielder Michael Conforto is nearing a return from the Injured List and might need a rehab assignment before rejoining the big league team.

Conforto, who has been out since May 12 with a right hamstring strain, has resumed taking swings in the batting cage and done some light running but has yet to be fully cleared.

“That’s something we’re going to talk about,” Conforto said before Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park. “We have an off day Thursday so we’ll see. It’s just the running stuff. I’ve been swinging, so if it make sense. It’s a conversation we’ll have when the time comes.”

Conforto has been eligible to come off the IL since last Wednesday and had been hopeful of playing in the weekend series against the New York Mets. Conforto pushed to play against his former team but was convinced to give his injury more time to heal.

“I’ve been careful with it. I was a little less careful when I was trying to play in New York,” Conforto said. “But the training staff kind of helped me balance the emotional want to play in New York with (being) smart and protecting the bulk of the season and not try to push this thing too hard.

“I haven’t felt anything in it. It was just an unrealistic timeline to try to come back in New York. The biggest thing with hammies is time. We’re just kind of taking it day by day.”

Conforto said he feels good enough to ramp up his rehab but is taking things cautiously in order to prevent a setback.

“Just trying to do what I can to keep rehabbing it,” Conforto said. “It feels good. You feel like you could push it a little bit harder but probably not the smart thing to do.”

Webb feels fine

Giants ace Logan Webb seemed OK while walking through the clubhouse and showed no lingering effects after injuring his leg trying to cover first base during the first inning of the Giants' game against the Mets on Sunday at Citi Field.

Webb limped slightly after the play but was able to stay in the game. He pitched seven strong innings with eight strikeouts and allowed three hits and one unearned run before departing.

For the second time in as many starts, San Francisco’s bullpen was unable to hold the lead for Webb and wound up losing.

The good news, though, is that Webb avoided any serious damage to his leg and should be fine to make his next start.

“He had a little bit of a shin splint thing. It bothered him for a little while,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “It started to loosen up but no restrictions going into his next start and he gets an extra day (of rest).”

