How Chapman, Adames communicate as first-time Giants teammates

Stars Matt Chapman and Willy Adames have helped the Giants to the top of the NL playoff race in their first year as San Francisco teammates.

In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Rich Aurilia, the third baseman and shortstop explained how they’ve worked on their communication to man the left side of the infield during the 2025 MLB season.

“I think from an on-the-field aspect, getting used to playing with each other, I tend to cut in front of the shortstop from time to time, and I think that’s getting used to playing with each other,” Chapman told Aurilia. “Even at the beginning of this year, we’ve gotten a lot more comfortable playing with each other. We’re getting used to our spacing and how it goes. Our communication's been key.

“Willy lets me know when off-speed pitches are coming, which really gives me an advantage over at third base. I don’t wear the PitchCom, so Willy tells me what pitch is coming, keeps us communicating; we’re talking about what base we’re throwing to, what to do in certain situations.”

Adames wears the PitchCom earpiece, which he calls "way more comfortable and easier."

Chapman, a five-time Gold Glove winner at the hot corner, also said that he and Adames are neighbors in Arizona, giving them time to heighten their chemistry in the offseason. Though they already link up plenty during the season, “hanging out, going to dinner, doing some fun stuff,” Chapman explained.

Adames has struggled all around in his first Giants season – and currently is on a short “reboot” break issued by manager Bob Melvin – but still had nothing but positivity to share about his experience alongside Chapman.

“Just getting adjusted to playing with him every day. Like, he covers so much ground,” Adames told Aurilia. “I was the one covering all the ground with the other organizations I’ve been a part of. Now with him, I can basically be like, ‘Yo, you take shortstop and third base,’ since he’s the best in the corner.

“Getting comfortable with him and letting him have his space and not getting in his way – because, like I said, he covers so much ground – it just [makes] playing my position easier because I don’t have to worry about going to the hole … [adjusting] to how far he’s going to go … stuff like that. But it’s been pretty amazing, just to play along his side and learning from him and enjoying every day. I feel like it’s been amazing so far.”

As he mentioned, Adames appreciates playing with a jack-of-all-trades like Chapman after spending the bulk of his career as the primary infielder.

The Giants have Chapman on the books through 2030 and Adames through 2031, giving San Francisco at least five additional years of their star-studded, left-sided defensive duo. The pair is excited about what’s to come between them as they continue to stack repetitions, but Chapman and Adames also are proud of the strides they’ve already made.

“Willy coming in, we’re obviously super excited to have Willy – get to be next to each other for the next six years at least, hopefully seven,” Chapman told Aurilia, later adding, “Our communication’s been really good, and it’s only getting better throughout the course of the year.”

Chapman ended the joint interview with Adames and Aurilia with a message for the younger viewers out there.

“For the kids watching the show, I think communicating with your teammates will help you get better, will help you learn the game, will help you stay in tune with the game,” Chapman said. “And defense is a huge part. We’ve been able to win a lot of games because of our defense and our pitching. Hitting comes and goes, but your defense can always be there, and you’re effort and being involved in the game can always be there.

“Doing those little things is going to make you a better player and a more well-rounded player.”

It’s probably wise to take notes from one of the best, if not the best, third basemen on the planet.

