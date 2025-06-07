What we learned as Chapman's walk-off homer lifts Giants over Braves

SAN FRANCISCO – Matt Chapman played hero with a walk-off home run to lift the Giants over the Atlanta Braves in a thrilling 3-2 win Saturday afternoon at Oracle Park.

🚨 MATTHEW JAMES CHAPMAN WALKS IT OFF 🚨

San Francisco now has won four games in a row.

Outside a fourth-inning Wilmer Flores homer, the Giants' wobbly offense struggled through most of the game. And it appeared that another Logan Webb gem was going to be wasted.

But as we've seen so often with this team, it ain't over until it's over.

Saturday marked San Francisco's eighth walk-off win of the 2025 MLB season season, which leads all of baseball.

The always consistent Webb was dominant through six innings, but outside of Flores, he received no run support from the Giants' struggling offense once again.

Meanwhile, Braves righty Bryce Elder recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Giants improved to 37-28 on the season.

Here are the takeaways from the win:

Another Walk-Off Wonder

Just hours removed from a wild pitch walk-off win over the Braves in the series opener Friday night, the Giants did it again.

This time it was Chapman, who approached the plate 0-for-3 and with all eyes on him.

He took an 88-mph curveball 365 feet to left to seal the deal and pull out yet another one-run victory for the Giants.

Chappy got SOAKED 🤣

The comeback kids strike again.

Webb Wows Again

The last time Webb toed the rubber, the Giants' struggling offense wasted another one of his gems in a 1-0 loss to the San Diego Padres. He tossed eight shutout innings in that game, scattering six hits and breezing through one of baseball's best lineups with seven strikeouts.

Five days later, it was another Webb masterclass. He had nine strikeouts through four innings, and his final line was: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 10 K.

Webb also limited damage in a sixth-inning, bases-loaded jam with no outs and facing the middle of Atlanta's order. The Braves scored just one run.

Down to the final at-bat, Chapman salvaged Webb's outing.

Offense Struggles ... Again

And just like that, the Giants were brought back down to earth. Sure, they found a way to get the victory and that's what matters in the end, but it's definitely not something that will get swept under the rug.

The Giants, coming off a wild walk-off win Friday night, seemed to have rejuvenated their slumping offense amid a three-game win streak.

But outside of Flores' fourth-inning homer, the offense struggled again.

Wilmer homers into the tunnel for the lead 🔥

That was until Chapman's heroics came into play in the ninth.

